WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Position Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 38,417 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,334,401,000 after purchasing an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $309,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $205,557,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,237,730. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.44.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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