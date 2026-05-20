WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 377.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,334,401,000 after purchasing an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $349,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $309,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $296,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $205,557,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.13.

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WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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