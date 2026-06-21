WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Holdings Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,486 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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