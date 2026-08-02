Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,436 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Weis Markets worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 601.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2,228.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 164,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,715 shares of the company's stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $7,122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,364,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weis Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Put Weis Markets NYSE: WMK Stock on Your Shopping List at These Levels

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weis Markets's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc NYSE: WMK is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

Further Reading

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