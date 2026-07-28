Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 67,795 Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,795 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $3,497,344.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 145,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,344.62. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,781.21. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,236,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,742,192. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Levi Strauss & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here