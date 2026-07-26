Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Lands' End, Inc. $LE

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 799,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.60% of Lands' End at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lands' End by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Lands' End during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lands' End during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands' End in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lands' End in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lands' End from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lands' End in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lands' End from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lands' End

Lands' End Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LE opened at $11.75 on Friday. Lands' End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $361.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Lands' End had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lands' End declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lands' End Profile

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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