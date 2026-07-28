Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,120 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in SLB by 2.7% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in SLB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.35.

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SLB Trading Down 1.6%

SLB opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. SLB's payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Analyst price-target updates

BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 exceeded expectations: SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. SLB analysts increase forecasts

SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth catalysts are strengthening: RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. SLB growth drivers

RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management’s outlook remains encouraging: Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. SLB stronger 2027 outlook

Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. SLB international revenue trends

Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns remain: Second-quarter earnings declined from $0.74 per share a year earlier, and Middle East disruptions continue to weigh on operations. The anticipated recovery is gradual, leaving investors focused on execution and the timing of offshore and regional demand improvements. SLB Q2 earnings call

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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