Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 615,873 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Mosaic were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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