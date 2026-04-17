Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Welch Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $223.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.64 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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