Wellington Grp LLC Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Wellington Grp LLC trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasTec by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $454,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,330,066 shares of the construction company's stock worth $427,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $461.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Down 18.8%

Shares of MTZ opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. MasTec 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. MasTec Announces Alex Spiro Board Appointment

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. MasTec Q2 Key Metrics

The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the updated guidance as a cut relative to prior expectations, overshadowing the record quarter. This concern about forward growth expectations appears to be the primary reason MTZ moved lower despite year-over-year gains and guidance above consensus. MasTec Falls After Guidance Cut

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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