Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $199,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag that Wells Fargo has lagged peers because of lower returns on equity and falling net interest margins, which remain key concerns going into earnings. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WFC opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here