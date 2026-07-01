Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo said it plans an 11% dividend increase and ongoing share repurchases after passing the 2026 Federal Reserve stress test, reinforcing confidence in its capital strength and supporting the case for more cash returned to investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo said it plans an 11% dividend increase and ongoing share repurchases after passing the 2026 Federal Reserve stress test, reinforcing confidence in its capital strength and supporting the case for more cash returned to investors. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also issued a bullish market view, telling investors to get ready for a summer rally and arguing that recent volatility was likely temporary, which may have helped sentiment around the bank and its outlook for trading and investment banking activity. Article Title

Wells Fargo also issued a bullish market view, telling investors to get ready for a summer rally and arguing that recent volatility was likely temporary, which may have helped sentiment around the bank and its outlook for trading and investment banking activity. Positive Sentiment: Broader bank-news coverage noted that large U.S. banks passing the Fed stress tests are rewarding shareholders with higher dividends and buybacks, which can lift expectations for Wells Fargo’s own capital return trajectory. Article Title

Broader bank-news coverage noted that large U.S. banks passing the Fed stress tests are rewarding shareholders with higher dividends and buybacks, which can lift expectations for Wells Fargo’s own capital return trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo was also mentioned in unrelated coverage about AMD, Nextpower, Bloom Energy, and other companies, but those stories do not appear to have a direct fundamental impact on WFC. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.34.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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