Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo said it plans an 11% dividend increase and ongoing share repurchases after passing the 2026 Federal Reserve stress test, reinforcing confidence in its capital strength and supporting the case for more cash returned to investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo said it plans an 11% dividend increase and ongoing share repurchases after passing the 2026 Federal Reserve stress test, reinforcing confidence in its capital strength and supporting the case for more cash returned to investors. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also issued a bullish market view, telling investors to get ready for a summer rally and arguing that recent volatility was likely temporary, which may have helped sentiment around the bank and its outlook for trading and investment banking activity. Article Title

Wells Fargo also issued a bullish market view, telling investors to get ready for a summer rally and arguing that recent volatility was likely temporary, which may have helped sentiment around the bank and its outlook for trading and investment banking activity. Positive Sentiment: Broader bank-news coverage noted that large U.S. banks passing the Fed stress tests are rewarding shareholders with higher dividends and buybacks, which can lift expectations for Wells Fargo’s own capital return trajectory. Article Title

Broader bank-news coverage noted that large U.S. banks passing the Fed stress tests are rewarding shareholders with higher dividends and buybacks, which can lift expectations for Wells Fargo’s own capital return trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo was also mentioned in unrelated coverage about AMD, Nextpower, Bloom Energy, and other companies, but those stories do not appear to have a direct fundamental impact on WFC. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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