Welltower Inc. $WELL Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 331.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 862,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Welltower worth $222,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $206.73 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.97 and a fifty-two week high of $221.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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