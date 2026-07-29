Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 15.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.51% of Welltower worth $712,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 92.3% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 1.8%

Welltower stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $223.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $1.60 per share , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44 , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to $0.85 per share , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%.

The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reached $3.54 billion , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth.

Revenue reached , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $0.61 per diluted share , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Welltower Earnings Report

Reported net income was , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 121 times earnings and near its 52-week high, Welltower’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, making the GAAP EPS shortfall a more significant near-term concern.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here