Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 126,568 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Welltower worth $173,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,605,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $712,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 185,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 307,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $240.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.26 and a 12-month high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Welltower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 operating performance exceeded expectations. Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Welltower’s second-quarter normalized FFO beat analyst estimates, supported by 20.5% same-store net operating income growth in its seniors housing operating portfolio. The results helped drive an improved 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Large acquisitions expand the seniors housing platform. Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Welltower Notches $6.2B in Acquisitions During 2Q, Mostly Off-Market

Welltower completed approximately $6.2 billion of acquisitions during the quarter, mostly through off-market transactions. The purchases may support future growth and reinforce the company’s focus on senior housing, although they also increase capital deployment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased. Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth.

Welltower raised its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share from $0.74, a 14.9% increase. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12, providing a signal of management’s confidence in cash-flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Scotiabank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Welltower

Scotiabank maintained its Buy rating, while other analysts argued that the stock could have additional upside despite trading near its 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is limiting enthusiasm. Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Welltower at 52-Week Highs—But Analysts Believe There's More to Come

Analysts continue to debate Welltower’s fair value after its strong rally. With a high earnings multiple, further gains may depend on continued FFO growth and favorable financing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and inflation concerns remain headwinds. Higher rates can pressure REIT valuations and borrowing costs, while inflation could raise operating expenses. These risks appear to be offsetting some of the benefit from the earnings beat and higher guidance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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