Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,827 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Welltower were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $221.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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