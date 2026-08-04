Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,506 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $931.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The firm's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Werner Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.68%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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