Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,357 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 18,576 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 16,687 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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