West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 12,362 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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