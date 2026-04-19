WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.64 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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