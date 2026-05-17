Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,216 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 152,655 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 2.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Western Digital worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $791,317,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $221,800,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 175.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 784,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $482.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.10. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $352.15 and its 200 day moving average is $256.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,342,096. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,049,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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