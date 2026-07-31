Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,458 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $333.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day moving average of $344.16. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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