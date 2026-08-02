Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total transaction of $28,995,876.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $823.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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