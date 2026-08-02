Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete Research set a $405.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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