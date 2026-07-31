Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,560. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $404.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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