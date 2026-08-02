Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,565 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 275.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here