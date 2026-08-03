Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 193.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,590 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Intel by 49.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 410,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $90.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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