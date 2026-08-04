Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $624,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211,880 shares of the company's stock worth $299,688,000 after buying an additional 126,649 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 157.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the company's stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $219.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.09. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $351.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 3.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Bloom Energy’s long-term growth potential from rising demand for data-center and AI power. Recent coverage points to strong revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and a strategic investment plan with Brookfield. Bloom’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year and full-year guidance raised. Bloom Energy: Impressive Growth And Operating Leverage Create A Better Set-Up

Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Bloom Energy’s long-term growth potential from rising demand for data-center and AI power. Recent coverage points to strong revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and a strategic investment plan with Brookfield. Bloom’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year and full-year guidance raised. Neutral Sentiment: The recent decline is being described as a post-earnings reset rather than a deterioration in the reported quarter. Traders are digesting the strong results and raised guidance while reassessing expectations after the stock’s substantial run-up. Commentary remains divided: some view the pullback as a buying opportunity, while others recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point because of volatility and elevated valuation. Bloom Energy Stock Dips Monday: What’s Driving the Post-Earnings Reset?

The recent decline is being described as a post-earnings reset rather than a deterioration in the reported quarter. Traders are digesting the strong results and raised guidance while reassessing expectations after the stock’s substantial run-up. Commentary remains divided: some view the pullback as a buying opportunity, while others recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point because of volatility and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly lowered its Bloom Energy price target to $176 , reinforcing concerns that the shares may be priced ahead of near-term fundamentals. With the stock’s high beta and premium earnings multiple, further estimate or target-price reductions could increase volatility. Wells Fargo Cuts Bloom Energy Price Target

Wells Fargo reportedly lowered its Bloom Energy price target to , reinforcing concerns that the shares may be priced ahead of near-term fundamentals. With the stock’s high beta and premium earnings multiple, further estimate or target-price reductions could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are promoting a securities class action against Bloom Energy and certain executives, alleging investors were misled between February 27, 2025, and July 8, 2026. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026. The announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but the litigation creates a legal and reputational overhang. Rosen Bloom Energy Securities Class Action Notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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