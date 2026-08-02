Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,018 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $314.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average of $305.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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