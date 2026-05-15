Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,885 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $449.70 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a market cap of $733.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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