Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,480 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,330,000 after acquiring an additional 472,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $157.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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