Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 346.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,621 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

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Enbridge Stock Down 1.9%

ENB stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.80%.

More Enbridge News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Enbridge second-quarter results and guidance

Enbridge reported second-quarter 2026 results above analyst expectations, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63 depending on the reporting measure versus consensus near $0.43–$0.44. The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and increased its secured backlog to $41 billion, supporting the outlook for long-term, largely contracted growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Enbridge analyst estimates

Several recent analyst estimate changes were mixed: US Capital Advisors raised some 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts but reduced estimates for early 2027 and fiscal 2028. The revisions suggest limited changes to the broader earnings outlook, with full-year consensus remaining around $2.13 per share. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded ENB from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Raymond James downgrade

Raymond James downgraded from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing a potential catalyst for the shares and signaling more limited expected upside at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Mainline expansion postponement

Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient producer commitments to increase output and could defer projected growth and capital deployment benefits. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found that an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land. Although the company received additional time to reroute the line, it faces potential relocation costs and recalculated damages. Wisconsin pipeline trespass ruling

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Enbridge from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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