Westmount Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Westmount Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westmount Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 98,041 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here