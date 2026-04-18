Westwood Wealth Management Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 549,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westwood Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 22,492 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 154,133 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,968 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,885,332 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $351,614,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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