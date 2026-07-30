WEX Inc. $WEX Stock Holdings Boosted by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,335 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 246,923 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for 3.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of WEX worth $102,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,739.20. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $208,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,919.80. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,277,935 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of WEX opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.29 and a 1-year high of $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore raised shares of WEX to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Trending Headlines about WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product launch strengthens commercial-fleet offering. WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. WEX Introduces SecureFuel AI-Powered Fraud Prevention for Commercial Fleets

WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating performance exceeded expectations. WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains above the current trading level but is mixed. Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Mizuho cuts WEX stock price target to $215, maintains outlook

Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to meet investors. CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. WEX to Participate in the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event

CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares worth approximately $598,468, while Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares worth about $208,859. Recent activity shows 24 insider sales versus one purchase over six months, which could raise concerns about insider confidence, although such transactions may also reflect personal financial planning.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Further Reading

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