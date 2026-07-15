Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Holdings Increased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,849 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 9.5% of RWWM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 4.28% of Whirlpool worth $130,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $106.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business's revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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