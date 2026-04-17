Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,479 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Whirlpool to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $82.00.

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Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:WHR opened at $55.90 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool's dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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