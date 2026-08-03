White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,879,000. Finally, Lexington Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WTM stock opened at $2,101.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2,103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,148.47. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current year.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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