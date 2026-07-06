Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 26,226 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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