Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,090 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.M. Arbour LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 142,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $156.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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