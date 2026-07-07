Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,759 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,871 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock worth $291,840,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including Director Teresa Briggs selling 343 shares at about $255.11 and EVP Christian Kleinerman selling 2,500 shares for about $646,400. While the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Article Title

Multiple insiders sold shares, including Director Teresa Briggs selling 343 shares at about $255.11 and EVP Christian Kleinerman selling 2,500 shares for about $646,400. While the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Interactive Data, LLC said it is putting select identity data on the Snowflake Marketplace, with Cortex AI enabling natural-language analytics. This supports Snowflake’s AI/data-platform narrative and could help long-term adoption, but the immediate financial impact is not yet clear. Article Title

Interactive Data, LLC said it is putting select identity data on the Snowflake Marketplace, with Cortex AI enabling natural-language analytics. This supports Snowflake’s AI/data-platform narrative and could help long-term adoption, but the immediate financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Snowflake as one of BlackRock’s important AI holdings and pointed to the company’s expansion into Chile, reinforcing the growth story but not adding a near-term catalyst by itself. Article Title

A separate article highlighted Snowflake as one of BlackRock’s important AI holdings and pointed to the company’s expansion into Chile, reinforcing the growth story but not adding a near-term catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings and analyst commentary remain supportive: Snowflake beat expectations last quarter, and several firms have raised price targets, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” view. That backdrop helps explain why the shares have stayed strong despite the insider sales. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8%

SNOW traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $266.79. 1,301,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 397,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,875,594.24. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $431,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,587,976.75. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,274 shares of company stock worth $408,653,013 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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