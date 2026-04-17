Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,850 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $36,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 434,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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