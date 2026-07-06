Whittier Trust Co. Buys 14,538 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,881 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here