Whittier Trust Co. Buys 20,218 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,804 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of HF Sinclair worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 247.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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