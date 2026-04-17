Whittier Trust Co. Buys 21,364 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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