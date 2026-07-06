Whittier Trust Co. Buys 273,448 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 628.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 273,448 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $43,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,121,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 137,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after purchasing an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $141.38 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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