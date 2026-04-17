Whittier Trust Co. Buys 57,779 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 17,351.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SNOW opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,297,044.84. The trade was a 62.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here