Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,651 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,316 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $5,607,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 232.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at $112,651,610.85. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,341,128.10. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,435,564 shares of company stock worth $307,665,447. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $260.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here