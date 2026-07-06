Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $49,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,533,013,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,288.16 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,537.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total transaction of $11,698,686.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,303 shares of company stock worth $124,360,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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